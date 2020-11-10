The Starbucks location in the Derby Marketplace (2006 N. Rock Rd.) has had to change its hours of operations temporarily following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among one of its employees. That employee, along with those determined to have been in close contact with them, has been self-isolating at home, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.
As soon as Starbucks learned of the diagnosis, the company quickly activated protocols and closed the store to initiate a deep cleaning following all recommended guidelines from public health authorities, the spokesperson reported.
Due to staffing limitations, the Derby store is operating under modified hours (2-8 p.m.) until Nov. 16.