While potential customers of The Sandbox will have to wait a little longer, General Manager Kevin Bishop promises there will be quite the payoff when the latest STAR bond attraction officially opens in Derby.
Known as the Derby Sports Zone, per the STAR bond agreement, The Sandbox is now targeting a late summer 2022 opening for the all-in-one entertainment facility that will feature eight sand volleyball courts, nine pickleball courts, a turfed patio for yard games and an on-site restaurant. Though run by the same company that operates Powerplay in Kansas City, Bishop noted The Sandbox is intended to be more cohesive and roughly four times the size of that facility.
“This is everything they had in one, but on a grander scale. And theirs is six months out of the year because there is no dome or anything,” Bishop said. “They actually shut down all that outside, upstairs stuff in late October.”
With a 65,000-sq.-ft. dome that will be affixed to the outer perimeter, Bishop pointed out that The Sandbox in Derby will be able to offer all of its activities year-round.
Additionally, any courts are available for rentals (for leagues, fundraisers, etc.) and Bishop said the year-round option has already opened up discussion with the American Cornhole League to possibly host a regional tournament.
The Sandbox will also have its own leagues through the year – with plans to leave Saturdays open for fundraisers – but the yard games will require no registration and also come with no additional costs.
“Anything that’s not pickleball or volleyball is free,” Bishop said. “You’re sitting and having some drinks and you want to play cornhole? Ask your server; they’ll give you a board, you play all you want all night.”
Per the STAR bond agreement, a “unique restaurant” was required as one of the elements, which The Sandbox will also fulfill with its scratch menu that will feature bar and grill staples such as steak, chicken tenders, fish and chips, and more.
Some of the more unique entrees include a turkey dish served with a stuffing waffle, open-faced beef sandwich and burgers head chef Obie Berry said will not disappoint.
“We will have the best burgers in town. We do three-patty burgers, so they’ll always be a hefty size for anybody that’s coming in,” Berry said.
Dining areas (both inside and out) will seat around 500, with a roughly 1,000-person capacity for the entire facility. Between the restaurant and the courts, Bishop noted that all areas of the facility will be available for rent, which does offer some unique experiences. Along with renting a cozy fireplace section on the upstairs restaurant patio, interested parties can also claim the sand volleyball courts for a beach wedding – offering “lots of possibilities.”
Having areas that cater to restaurant diners and competitors alike, Bishop noted there’s an inclusive feel to what The Sandbox is offering that he expects to be attractive to the Derby community and beyond.
“It’s an entertainment complex for Derby and the surrounding communities. Rose Hill has nothing to do, Mulvane has nothing to do, I would even say that Haysville has nothing to do. A lot of these smaller, outside towns you have to drive into Wichita to do anything,” Bishop said. “We’re going to give you a place to hang out, have fun, bring your family, spend a night, do all that stuff in one shot.”
For further updates on the facility’s opening, visit sandboxderby.com.