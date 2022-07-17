Given recent issues the city has seen purchasing and replacing a number of department vehicles, staff looked into a fleet leasing agreement with Enterprise – which the Derby City Council officially approved at its July 12 meeting.
Under the fleet leasing arrangement, Enterprise handles purchase of vehicles for the city, leasing those vehicles to the city and also selling used vehicles at their highest point of value to help fund the program.
“Basically, the program works off the city’s ability to purchase vehicles at government rate, then resell those vehicles when they have the most value,” said Deputy City Manager Dan Bronson.
Enterprise also currently provides this program to municipalities like Andover, Arkansas City, Salina, Valley Center, Wellington and more.
Under the approved agreement, Derby plans to eventually replace all city vehicles (98 total) under one ton. To fund the leasing program, the city will initially sell the vehicles planned for replacement to Enterprise, which is projected to generate $1.384 million. Based on the 2023-2027 replacement plan, the average expenditure total for fleet vehicles is estimated to be $332,590, so plans have also been made for the city to dedicate $200,000 annually to the fleet management fund to ensure the balance “remains healthy.”
Once Derby is fully leasing all vehicles – a point staff noted the city will get to gradually – the projected total annual cost is $790,097. Lease payments will be based on the purchase price of vehicles, amount of time in fleet and the depreciated value, with lease terms ranging from 12 to 60 months.
Savings from reduced maintenance and fuel use will also be passed on to help fund the fleet leasing program, with those among the benefits Bronson pointed out along with a newer fleet, improved safety/reliability, increased financial capacity realized through cost savings, etc. Additionally, it takes a burden off of city staff compared to the previous vehicle purchasing and replacement policy.
“Currently, we’re devoting a tremendous amount of staff time for a variety of departments in the city to the selling of vehicles and acquisition. That’s kind of been a big driver for us with this program,” Bronson said. “It’s getting harder and harder to find vehicles, specifically with the police department.”
Regarding the fuel cost savings being applied to the program, council member Rocky Cornejo questioned how the city will see those differences. As City Manager Kiel Mangus also noted some skepticism about just how much will be saved, he reported that is data the city intends to track – to make sure it is saving money.
Breaking down the initial funding, per questions from the council, staff noted that not all vehicles can be sold immediately. To start, the city plans to sell 25-30 vehicles to generate seed money for the fleet management fund. The city is then looking to start with lease purchasing on 26 vehicles, with Enterprise wanting to get a jump start as 2023 vehicle purchasing windows are coming up quickly.
To reach the annual $790,000 payment once the fleet is fully leased, Mangus stated some of the money will come from the fleet management fund while some will come from the number of vehicles sold that year.
From its initial presentation during a June budget workshop, the council was more on board with the idea – approving the fleet leasing agreement 8-0 – but also want to monitor the situation and be ready to pursue other options if necessary.
“I feel like the employees will benefit greatly; I feel it will raise morale,” said council member Chris Unkel.
“Right now, with the market the way it is, it’s a good decision,” said council member Rick Coleman, “but time’s change so we just need to be prepared if that time comes.”