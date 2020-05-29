Joining forces with the Sedgwick County Department on Aging’s Retired Senior Volunteer Pro-gram (RSVP), the Derby Senior Center is expanding transportation services offered to local seniors.
Following the Derby City Council’s approval of a transportation agreement between the senior center and the Sedgwick County Department on Aging on May 26, the Derby Senior Center is poised to partner with the RSVP volunteer transportation program. That means the senior center will be able to offer rides beyond city limits to the likes of Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, King-man and Reno counties.
Currently, Senior Services Director BreAnna Monk noted the Derby Dash does go beyond the city limits on rare instances as needed, but partnering with the RSVP volunteer transportation program would more easily facilitate those opportunities.
“We know there’s not a large surplus of people wanting it,” Monk said, “but we’re making sure that service is available.”
Monk noted the senior center was made aware of the program by board member Jim Burgess. While the RSVP volunteer transportation program itself is not new, Derby’s participation is – as it was one of three new program volunteer sites approved in 2019 (along with Mulvane and Park City).
Transportation through the RSVP program will be run similarly to the Derby Dash, though rides are offered free of charge and strictly to Derby residents 55 and older. Individuals can schedule pickup by calling the senior center. While 24 hours notice is preferred, Monk noted it is not required and staff will work with residents in emergency scenarios.
No restrictions exist on what the transportation services can be used for (i.e., doctor’s appointment, surgical procedures, etc.), Monk said, as long as it’s within reason and to a geographic area approved by the Department on Aging. Additionally, local volunteers with the Derby Senior Center will facilitate the rides with their own vehicles.
“If a senior volunteer is not available then that will fall back onto the front desk staff, but that whole program is a senior volunteer service,” Monk said.
Participation in the RSVP volunteer program means local drivers will be insured while the city will be reimbursed $7 for each single ride (one-way) up to $2,975 or 425 rides – the amount preapproved by the Department on Aging to fund those transportation services.
Having the support of that county program allows the senior center to continue expanding its ability to meet the needs of the community in the eyes of Monk.
“It means that seniors will continue to get a higher level of care. If you do have seniors who are ill, they are unable to get to their appointments or they may be of lower income and cannot afford to get a ride, they do have an availability of having someone who will volunteer to take them,” Monk said. “This is free of charge, so the senior pays nothing to schedule a ride to go with the RSVP transportation.”
The agreement approved by the city council will go into effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2021.