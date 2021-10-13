Amid a national struggle for substitute coverage, Derby Public Schools is launching a new recruiting campaign.
During the “pick two” campaign, scheduled now through October 22, the district will promote the need for subs while seeking people who can commit to filling a sub position two days per month in the district.
“District staff need to be off for a variety of reasons including professional development, personal and sick days,” reads a district release. “Having consistent and reliable substitutes is essential to providing exceptional educational experiences for our students.”
The campaign aims to provide information on the flexibility, qualifications, pay, hours and more that are required to substitute in the district. Click here for a flyer with more details.
Those who are interested in substituting can contact Substitute Coordinator Kelly Herring at kherring@usd260.com or click here to see more information on the district's website.
Types of substitutes
Certified (teaching): An individual must have a minimum of 60 college credit hours to apply and qualify for an emergency substitute license through the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). Derby Public Schools will reimburse the license fee.
There are half day or full day options. The pay is $105 per day. If more days are subbed, then after 40 days of subbing for the 201-2022 school year, the rate increases to $130 per day.
Classified (paraprofessionals, clerical, aids): An individual must be a minimum of 18 years or older and have a high school diploma. Positions range from two to eight hours per day.
The pay is $9.90 to $11.80 per hour. If more days are subbed, then after 40 days of subbing for the 2021-2022 school year, the rate increases by $1 an hour.