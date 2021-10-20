As it continues to look for more substitutes, Derby Public Schools is getting creative with its efforts.
The district is launching a “Pick Two” campaign, scheduled now through Oct. 22, which will promote the need for subs while seeking people who can commit to filling a sub position at least two days per month in the district.
District staff need to have time off for a variety of reasons, including professional development and personal and sick days, per the district.
“We are looking to target a little bit different group with this particular campaign,” said Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources. “We’re looking for those who want to help and make a difference for our schools and our community, but maybe can’t commit to sub as regularly or as frequently.”
Participating substitutes could choose to work more days in the district; however, beyond the two days per month, they would not receive phone calls or be pressured to exceed that commitment.
Data shared at the Derby Board of Education meeting on Oct. 11 indicate the district is having some difficulties providing full substitute coverage at some of its schools. While many of the schools are able to have more than 80% coverage of both certified and classified staff positions, some are around the 50% range.
“We have seen an average of about 22 unfilled vacancies each day, and we know every job accepted can help us kind of chip away at that,” Moeder said.
From Sept. 15 to 30, the three schools with the lowest fill rates across both certified and classified staff positions were Swaney Elementary School (49.3%), Oaklawn Elementary School (51.92%) and Derby Middle School (55.08%). When accounting only for certified positions, those schools were at 82.05%, 57.14% and 58.04% respectively.
The highest fill rates across both types of substitutes were at Tanglewood Elementary School (96.77%), Stone Creek Elementary School (93.51%) and El Paso Elementary School (93.33%).
The district’s new campaign aims to provide information on the flexibility, qualifications, pay, hours and more that are required to substitute in the district. A flyer with more details can be found at shorturl.at/kAFWZ.
Those who are interested in substituting can contact Substitute Coordinator Kelly Herring at kherring@usd260.com or visit www.derbyschools.com/DerbyWorks.
The district plans to hold two giveaways on Oct. 22 at the conclusion of the campaign: one for those who refer others to substitute and another for those who join the district’s substitute team.
Types of substitutes
Certified (teaching): An individual must have a minimum of 60 college credit hours to apply and qualify for an emergency substitute license through the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). Derby Public Schools will reimburse the $70 license fee.
There are half-day or full-day options. The pay is $105 per day. If more days are subbed, then after 40 days of subbing for the 2021-2022 school year, the rate increases to $130 per day.
Classified (paraprofessionals, clerical, aids): An individual must be a minimum of 18 years or older and have a high school diploma. Positions range from two to eight hours per day.
The pay is $9.90 to $11.80 per hour. If more days are subbed, then after 40 days of subbing for the 2021-2022 school year, the rate increases by $1 an hour.