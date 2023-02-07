Greg Gherardini MD FAAP — DHS Graduate

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new recommendations recently for addressing childhood obesity in the pediatric medicine field. Dr. Greg Gherardini at Mid-Kansas Pediatrics in Derby says it is  better to manage obesity at a younger age rather when kids become adults.

Gherardini said that providers are encouraged to be a little more aggressive in treating obesity.

