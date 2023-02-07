The American Academy of Pediatrics released new recommendations recently for addressing childhood obesity in the pediatric medicine field. Dr. Greg Gherardini at Mid-Kansas Pediatrics in Derby says it is better to manage obesity at a younger age rather when kids become adults.
Gherardini said that providers are encouraged to be a little more aggressive in treating obesity.
“They (Academy of Pediatrics) are looking at it as a more serious illness. There might be prescription options to help those kids who are struggling that can’t quite get their body mass down, despite having tried.”
Gherardini feels what is contributing to childhood obesity is mostly diet. And specifically, an increase in fast food.
”Over the years, there has been a big surge in fast food chains and aggressive marketing with that,” he said.
One of the things that has been different at Mid-Kansas Pediatrics was the timing of viral illnesses this season as compared to last year.
More cases of RSV were seen in the Summer of 2021, and in the the Fall of 2022, influenza cases were surging earlier than normal. Influenza is typically seen in December through March, yet the clinic was having positive cases in October and peaked in early December.
Whether the virus season will end earlier is still unknown. Right now, Gherardini thinks that from what they are seeing at Mid-Kansas Pediatrics, since it started earlier they might be finishing earlier too. Even so, he recommends that patients still get the flu vaccine, especially if they are around lots of children or large groups.
He says physical hand washing over hand sanitizers is still a preferred method of reducing contact with viruses. If you don’t have access to soap and water, sanitizer is better than nothing. And don’t forget to always cough in your elbow, not out in the open air.
Gherardini says teaching kids at a young age to practice good sanitation habits now will stay with them as they become teenagers and adults.
A big addition coming to Mid-Kansas Pediatrics later this summer is a new patient portal.
Electronic patient medical records will be available to parents, making individual medical care for their children even better. Patients will have fast access to their lab results, imaging and more. They will also be able to ask questions and get answers from our staff through the portal.
Stay tuned for more on our new patient portal.
Mid-Kansas Pediatrics
NEW LOCATION: 1635 E. Freedom St., Suite 500
located at the north end of Rock Regional Hospital
Other Providers: Jennifer Crosse, M.D. • Nicole Gerringer APRN
In Derby Call 316.719.2001