This local music store has been making beats in the basement for three decades.
Musical Offerings LLC is Derby’s only music store and is celebrating 30 years of business this year. The shop is owned and operated by Richard Frankel and Annetta Smith-Frankel and offers instruments, gear, and lessons for musicians of all skill levels.
Frankel, a former Air Force pilot who runs the retail side of the store, and Smith-Frankel, a Derby grad who has nearly 40 years of experience teaching piano and violin, met each other in the early ’90s through a blind date. The rest is history.
The business – which was founded by Smith-Frankel back in 1990 – has remained at its location on Madison for almost the entirety of its existence, but the location itself has expanded. The business started off as one small room in the building’s basement. It now occupies the entire basement.
The building itself isn’t the only thing that’s grown. So has its staff – there are about 15 staff members who collectively conduct about 150 lessons a week on a variety of instruments – and its clientele.
Smith-Frankel, who teaches piano and violin, said it’s not rare for her to have students who start as toddlers in entry level music programs who end up spending their entire childhood learning music with her.
“Some of those students end up with me for 10 years, and then they graduate and go on to the next chapter of their lives,” Smith-Frankel said. “We kind of feel those kids are our music family. Eventually we have to let them go free.”
Smith-Frankel said she feels particularly accomplished when someone they’ve been giving lessons to for years goes to college to study music.
“It’s like, okay, we’ve had that much of an impact on their life that that’s what they’re going to do with their life,” Smith-Frankel said. “That makes you feel really good.”
Smith-Frankel said she never gets bored of teaching music. She enjoys working with her students, and that’s not limited to the kids.
“I have quite a few adults [that I teach] too, and they’re just as much fun as the younger kids,” Smith-Frankel said. “It’s fun to see the relationships that they have with each other, because I do some adult recitals too, and classes together, and it’s neat to see them progress. I just think music is something you can do your entire life. It’s so beneficial.”
“Mentally, emotionally, it’s just good medicine, no matter where you’re at in your life.”
And no matter where the couple is at in their life in the near future, they plan to keep their business going. They still see themselves going strong a decade from now.
“We’re hoping to stay open as long as we can,” Frankel said. “Hopefully the rest of the world agrees with us.”
Things have slowed down a bit because of the pandemic, but business has still been relatively steady. The Derby community has been supportive of their business throughout it all, and that’s something the couple appreciates immensely, Frankel said. They’ve been able to continue to do what they love despite the circumstances.
“We love what we do, so it doesn’t really feel like a job,” Frankel said. “It’s more of a passion for us.”
“We are just very grateful for all the years we’ve been in the basement here.”