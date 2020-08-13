For almost as long as he’s been alive, Kash Bolan has been interested in gaming of any kind. Now, Bolan is pursuing that passion in a professional form with the opening of Mystic Trench in Derby (141 E. Kay St., Suite 200) – a comic and games store.
“I’m just trying to open up a comic book store from a player’s perspective. I’ve been around comic book stores. I’ve seen the good ones come and I’ve seen them go,” Bolan said. “Doing construction and working out of state, I’m always trying to go to the local comic book shops and check them out.”
Though Mystic Trench will offer comics for sale, Bolan noted the main focus is to appeal to the tabletop hobby crowd offering card games, miniatures, painting kits and more for Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, Warhammer 40K, etc.
“When I open I’m just going to have kits and cards and stuff like that, but I eventually want to build up to the point where somebody could come in, buy a couple army kits, get all their painting stuff they need and then go home and build their army,” Bolan said (referring to figures used in Warhammer 40K).
Bolan stated he hopes to appeal to a wide variety of gamers – from novices to veterans to those focused on the creative side (i.e., painting their figures). For the younger crowd, he said he plans to stock Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards, though he noted he will work to get any requested games in the store – and even help customers learn the rules.
Having grown up playing the games he is selling (Magic the Gathering, Warhammer, etc.) and being around comic stores his entire life, Bolan has a firm idea of how he wants his store to operate.
Given the current pandemic, cleanliness is a crucial element upon opening, but Bolan’s number one focus is on being accessible to customers given what he has experienced in the past.
“A lot of my running it is from just seeing things that I’m not a fan of,” Bolan said. “I want to set this store up and I want it to be known that if you’re having trouble in a game, you don’t understand the rules, if you want to figure out this new game – you want to learn it – come here and I’ll help you.”
Stepping away from his work in the family construction business, Bolan has been focused on the opening of Mystic Trench for the past couple of months. He noted he has always wanted to run a comic book store and, with age, saw it was not as unrealistic of a goal as he assumed.
Currently, the closest comic and game store to Derby is Wizards Asylum in Wichita – an estimated 15 minutes away – so Bolan saw a need in the local market. While he wants to get customers in the physical store, he noted he also plans to have an integrated online presence to help meet customers’ needs (whether ordering unique products, reserving comics for pickup, etc.).
Focused on the gaming side, Bolan noted he plans to host Magic tournaments in store (with unique prizes) to draw in potential customers, which could lead to changing hours of operation. Additionally, to cater to that crowd, Bolan said he hopes to get a drink cooler and popcorn machine in the store eventually.
Bolan knows there there are many layers behind the customer base he is appealing to. His aim is to be a “gamer’s store,” but also make sure that all customers are treated the way he would want to be treated.
“I just really want people to enjoy themselves when they come in here,” Bolan said. “I want this place to be a place of disconnect, a place you can go and you can play your cards, you can play your games, you can play your tabletops without the fear of not knowing the rules or that there might be people there better than you.”
Currently, Bolan is planning a soft opening for Mystic Trench on Aug. 14, with the store to be open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.