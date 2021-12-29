Since 2019, Derby residents Sherrie and Garney Hill have had the dry cleaning business in the bag.
The Hills – along with business partner Kevass Harding – got into the dry cleaning industry owning and operating one location (ICT Cleaners) in Wichita before joining the Martinizing Dry Cleaning franchise and opening four more stores a year later in 2020.
Fifteen days after initial expansion, COVID hit – with three of those locations not lasting past March of this year. After facing some familiar struggles, the ownership team has pulled through with its two remaining Martinizing locations in Wichita and is ready to expand again – this time in Derby.
“We felt like it was our hometown, we were connected and it was a good place to reopen,” Sherrie said.
For nearly 30 years now, the Hills have called Derby home, so opening a store in town made sense. It also provides a number of advantages – not least of which, Sherrie pointed out, is being able to get to the store quicker to take care of any issues.
Seeing the market start to increase (after an 80% drop in revenue at one point), the Hills saw an opportunity and look forward to bringing their dry cleaning services to Derby.
Among those services is free delivery/pickup (within a 60-80 mile radius, including Mulvane, Rose Hill, etc), cleaning of household items (comforters, pillows, drapes, etc.), alterations, wash/fold with optional monthly subscriptions and more.
Martinizing also has an app, adding ease of access, while Sherrie noted customer service is also a big priority for her business.
“We do offer a wide range of services. Our motto, kind of, is if you can bring it in, we’ll figure out how to clean it,” Sherrie said.
Always being able to reach the owner is another service Sherrie touted – with the Derby location making her even more accessible to customers.
Having to shut down three locations permanently, Sherrie noted there were a number of lessons learned through the pandemic about how to improve service. That led to features like the Martinizing app, social media updates and curbside service.
Now, the Hills and their partner are ready to build on all they’ve picked up to better serve their community.
“Right now, there’s only one other dry cleaner in the area and I’m sure that we can compete well with him because I know my customers, I know their needs,” Sherrie said. “I just feel like it’s a good fit.”
Derby’s Martinizing Dry Cleaning location will have a grand opening from
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1. Regular hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The store is located at 1821 E. Madison Ave.