The City of Derby has announced that Derby resident Scott Knebel, AICP, will join the City’s staff on March 23 as its new City Planner. The position has been vacant since January.
Knebel is currently Interim Director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Department, which jointly serves the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County. He began his city planning career there in 1998 and has contributed to key initiatives including the Wichita Downtown Master Plan, redevelopment of Old Town, and innovative projects like Revolutsia.
“I moved to Derby 12 years ago and found it to be such a great community that both my mother and mother-in-law have moved here in the past few years,” said Knebel. “I’m excited to help Derby build on its many successes as we undertake important planning initiatives such as the K-15 Area Plan and Vision Derby 2040.”
Knebel earned the Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University, where he has taught as an adjunct professor.
“Scott will hit the ground running as Derby works to finalize its comprehensive plan and update zoning and subdivision regulations,” said Dan Squires, PE, Director of Planning & Engineering.
“We could not be more excited about Scott joining our team. His extensive knowledge and experience in city planning will be a huge asset to our growing community.”