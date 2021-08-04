In line with efforts to promote development in older areas of the city, on July 27 the Derby City Council approved the refund of building and permit fees totaling $3,633.37 to the Derby Historical Museum (710 E. Market) and American Legion Family Post 408 (120 E. Washington) for recent improvement projects.
While there were some concerns of setting precedent, Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires stated this is a fairly unique case as both entities are nonprofit, volunteer-driven organizations unlike most in Derby.
A total of $2,447.85 was refunded to the American Legion, with $1,155.52 going to the museum.
Additionally, action taken by the council authorized the city manager to waive fees on future projects at the museum or legion building for both organizations.