The Derby Recreation Commission announced the hiring of Amanda Miller to fill the Director of Marketing position at the monthly DRC board meeting on Nov. 8.
Miller previously worked at the Kansas Turnpike Authority in Wichita as a customer relations analyst. She had been with the KTA since 2014, first working as a communications specialist. Miller is a Derby resident and an Emporia State alum, graduating in 2014 with a bachelor’s in Communications and Public Relations. She officially starts with the DRC on Nov. 14.