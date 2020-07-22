With the full fiscal year budget pending, the Derby Recreation Commission board unanimously approved the 2020-2021 budget at a July 14 meeting.
The budget for the previous year that was presented to the board at the meeting did not include the month of June as the books had not yet been closed.
DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said they have projected they’ll carry over $3.8 million into the general fund. It is $277,781 higher than the carryover from the previous year and will represent roughly 42 percent of the $9.09 million budget provided.
The budget is also $678,184 higher than the current year estimate provided for 2019-2020.
While the full economic impact of COVID-19 has yet to be surveyed, the DRC expressed optimism with the funds moving forward. All funds were budgeted as the state requires recreation commissions to budget all funds.
Due to the uncertainties surrounding the virus and how it might impact operations moving forward, Drum said he and his staff chose to keep the budget running as usual.
“Staff has developed a budget that closely resembles a normal operating year for us,” he said. “The budget remains a guideline and if we see significant impacts from the [virus] we may need to make some adjustments or revisions to our services as it relates to our budget.”