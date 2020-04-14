While the state stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19 has prevented certain businesses from operating, medical practices have kept their doors open – being deemed essential. However, they have not been immune to changing practices in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.
Practices like Derby Family MedCenter, Tanglewood Family Medical Center and Rock Regional Hospital have implemented stringent policies recently to help enhance safety in their buildings while still offering necessary services. For example, both Derby Family MedCenter and Rock Regional are screening doctors, staff and patients based on temperature.
Meanwhile, Tanglewood Family Medical Center has created two separate waiting rooms – maintaining its normal waiting room for patients not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (cough, shortness of breath, fever) and utilizing its respiratory clinic for patients with symptoms, having been exposed to someone who has traveled or genuinely unsure if they have the coronavirus or not. Those patients will be able to check in by phone and be examined at the respiratory clinic by doctors with the proper personal protective equipment.
Doctors at Derby Family MedCenter and Rock Regional are using PPE, too, with the MedCenter implementing a policy similar to Tanglewood to prevent spread among patients. Rock Regional, meanwhile, has limited access points as well as the number of visitors (one) allowed per patient.
Beyond that, practices are turning to telemedicine as an option to help treat patients as concerns over in-office visits grow in light of COVID-19.
“Now that people are being told to stay home and are fearful of coming into medical facilities because of COVID-19, we jumped aboard and we’re offering that for our patients,” said Derby Family MedCenter Dr. Lorraine Alvarado.
Telemedicine services can be utilized for medication follow-ups or other visits that don’t require an extensive physical exam, Alvarado noted. Historically, Alvarado said it has been difficult to charge insurance companies for such visits, but restrictions on how you can bill for those visits were lifted given the current situation – which allowed Derby Family MedCenter to pursue telemedicine services.
Similarly, Tanglewood has also started offering “virtual visits” to patients who may feel uncomfortable coming into the physical office space. Alvarado said that several specialists have started implementing telemedicine services as well.
Currently, Rock Regional Hospital is not one of the facilities utilizing telemedicine, but Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Barry Beus said the hospital is exploring options for in-house physicians to see patients in such a manner. Potentially, Beus said the hospital could have something in place within the next few weeks.
For Derby Family MedCenter, telemedicine services did not exist prior to COVID-19. It was fairly easy to set up, Alvarado said, as the main issue was making sure the service offered was HIPPA-compliant (which she assured patients it is). Even with those services, though, she noted patient traffic has dipped greatly in the wake of the coronavirus.
“We may be seeing maybe 50 percent of what we normally see, and of that 50 percent a third of that may be telemedicine,” Alvarado said. “There’s definitely less people walking through our doors. The numbers are just down.”
The essential nature of medical services is clear. For whatever health issues patients may need help with, Alvarado wanted to point out the advantage telemedicine provides at the current time – but physical services remain a viable option as well.
“People need to know that we are using the utmost caution when you have to step in this building. We are taking measures to clean every surface, spray every room, keep everyone safe at a distance from each other. There’s no people sitting next to each other in the waiting room,” Alvarado said. “You will be safe walking into this building.”