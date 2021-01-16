With only two vehicles in its fleet needing to be cycled out this year, Derby Police Chief Robert Lee saw an opportunity to experiment in 2021.
Coming before the Derby City Council at its Jan. 12 meeting to discuss bids for two new vehicles, minimal numbers in terms of standard fleet purchases, Lee proposed giving hybrid vehicles a trial run within the Derby PD this year.
Bids received were for Ford Police Interceptor SUVs (the same as what the department currently uses) and included pricing for both gas engine models and hybrid models, with Lee recommending the council approve bids for the latter.
While slightly more than the gas engine models and a little over budget (which Lee noted could easily be made up from the equipment fund), going hybrid is something Lee stated would help the department gain more information in regards to future vehicle purchases.
Reno County Sheriff’s Office currently uses hybrid vehicles and reports an 18 percent gas savings, while Ford projected 45 percent gas savings. A trial run would help Derby pinpoint the exact savings.
“It would allow us to establish what it saves us here in Derby,” Lee said. “It would be our first opportunity to establish a baseline.”
Given that vehicles in Reno County have more road miles and use the hybrid option less, Lee projected the Derby department would likely get more benefits from the hybrid vehicles as it operates in a more urban setting. With a year’s worth of data, he estimated he could report the savings “probably right to the penny” to the council.
Some council members had concerns about moving to hybrid models, however, given the cost of replacement parts and the niche market in servicing such vehicles.
“The bottom line is that I just don’t want to be an experiment for a vehicle like this,” said council member Jack Hezlep. “It’s an extremely expensive car to repair and, to top it off, there’s nobody around here who can fix it.”
“I’d rather somebody else be the guinea pig than us,” said council member Rocky Cornejo.
Hezlep and Cornejo suggested getting more data from other departments before making the move to hybrid.
As far as repairs, Lee reported the vehicles being cycled out totaled $5,000 each in repairs over their lifespan. While a new battery for the hybrid models would be roughly the same price on its own, Lee did note the hybrids come with more substantial warranties (eight years or 100,000 miles on the hybrid components).
Other council members were pleased to see the department pursuing hybrid options and Lee noted department staff signed off on the hybrid vehicles as well after a test drive of Reno County’s models in December.
“This vehicle appears to be a higher performance vehicle than what we currently drive,” Lee said of the hybrids.
“I just think this is the next step and the right direction to go on the vehicles,” said council member John McIntosh.
Lee also reported the hybrid models would be delivered with all the standard features in current department vehicles including light bar, siren, prisoner transport system, rifle and shotgun carrying rack, etc.
While the idea was floated to purchase one hybrid and one gas engine vehicle, council member Andrew Swindle pointed out that the more data points the department has, the better the comparison will be on the overall savings.
Ultimately, the Derby City Council approved the low bid of $103,368 from Rusty Eck Ford for the purchase of two hybrid 2021 Ford Interceptors on a 5-3 vote (with Hezlep, Cornejo and Vaugn Nun opposing).