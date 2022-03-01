The Derby City Council unanimously approved the purchase of two new mobile video recorders for the Derby Police Department at its Feb. 22 meeting, with the units being purchased to replace two older models. The MVRs are used to document interactions with citizens, police pursuits, etc.
In addition to replacing two units at the end of their life expectancy, the new models will be an upgrade in terms of providing the ability to automatically download video to the department’s server and no longer store data on discs.
New MVRs were purchased from the department’s sole source provider, Watch Guard, at a cost of $12,700 ($1,500 under budget).