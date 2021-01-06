As part of the state’s “Kansas Beats the Virus” public health initiative, in conjunction with the Kansas Leadership Center, LEAD Derby and the Derby Chamber of Commerce set up a number of virtual meetings to help create action plans to combat COVID-19 in local Kansas communities.
Derby groups participated in 23 meetings total facilitated either by LEAD Derby or KLC, part of the 846 meetings completed as of Dec. 31. The goal was to convene 1,000 meetings across Kansas by Dec. 31.
Through those 846 meetings, 816 action plans were launched – including 11 from organizations confirmed to have received grants in the Derby community. Among those approved include:
• Derby Public Schools ($3,000): Creating resource kits for families in need to ensure access to hygiene and sanitization materials. The grant funding would allow for the purchase of items to create Family Care Kits that would include the following items: laundry soap, liquid hand soap, disinfectant/wipes, hand sanitizer and a box of tissues. Individual student personal hygiene kits will also be provided in the Family Care Kits that would include shampoo, deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, small hand sanitizer, and cloth masks (reusable, pediatric sizes).
• Cooper Elementary ($3,000): Creating a safe and clean learning environment for students and teachers by purchasing cleaning supplies for families and air purifiers for classrooms.
• Derby Chamber of Commerce ($3,000): Facilitating the purchase of 300 $10 gift cards from locally-owned restaurants. Those gift cards will be passed out to people wearing masks in public. Larger employers will be given gift cards to pass out to employees who wear their masks. Also, the DRC will be given some gift cards to pass out to patrons who are wearing masks.
• Sons of the American Legion ($3,000): Purchasing “to go” items so their Burger Burns can be done remotely with people picking up burgers and taking them home.
•Rotary Club of Derby ($3,000): Purchasing masks (through Derby Education Foundation) for the students of USD 260.
• Derby Fire and Rescue ($3,000): Purchasing cardio fitness equipment for Fire & Rescue so they can stay healthy in a safe, non-public workout environment.
• Oaklawn Elementary ($3,000): Putting three air purifiers in rooms that have very little ventilation, putting signs in their students’ yards as reminders to “Be Safe...wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain social distancing,” and placing yard signs in every staff member’s yard.
• Derby Education Foundation ($3,000): Coordinating a project of mask awareness by utilizing available funds to purchase customized face masks for Derby Public Schools that are branded – using school spirit to encourage safe practices/flattening the curve.
• Circles Derby ($3,000): Purchasing Chromebooks and hotspots so Circle Leaders can meet regularly online while also planning to create “Covid Buddies” so Circle Leaders can continue moving toward financial stability with structured curriculum and support while isolating at home.
•Grassroots women’s group ($3,000): Placing yard signs with catchy phrases along heavily traveled roadways, as well as billboard advertising entering/exiting Derby encouraging people to be safe and take care of one another.
• DHS Journalism ($3,000): Buying masks to help raise awareness on safety during the pandemic.
“As we work on this campaign, our hope is to not only energize and support the KLC network who are committed to our purpose, but to inspire all Kansans to come up with their own version of what they can do to be architects for the common good,” said KLC President and CEO Ed O’Malley.