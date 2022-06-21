A local nurse was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses on June 10. Ashley Zimmerman, a nephrology nurse at DaVita Renal Treatment Center in Derby, was one of 56 DaVita nurses to receive the award. Zimmerman was nominated by her peers and was recognized for her exceptional commitment to providing quality care and for going above and beyond to help both her patients and fellow employees.
The award was created by the Diseases Attacking the Immune System (DAISY) Foundation. It recognizes nurses who integrate respect, encouragement and empathy into their care for each patient’s unique kidney care. The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization created by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. He passed away in 1999 at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura. The family was impacted by the care he received and created an organization that recognizes nurses caring for their patients and families. Each recipient receives a personalized Extraordinary Nurse certificate, DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.”
“At DaVita, we have an unwavering commitment to nursing excellence,” Chief Nursing Officer for DaVita, Tina Livaudais, said in a press release. “Each of our DAISY recipients exemplifies this through their passionate dedication to patient care and steadfast support of their fellow caregivers. I’m proud to celebrate this achievement and the many ways DaVita nurses positively impact dialysis communities across the country.”