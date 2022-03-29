On March 28, Boeing announced Ted Colbert will take over as president and chief executive officer of its Defense, Space and Security business. Colbert succeeds Derby native and DHS graduate Leanne Caret, who is retiring following nearly 35 years of service with The Boeing Company.
“We are grateful for Leanne’s dedicated service and I’d like to thank her for her outstanding contributions to our industry, our customers, our company and our employees over her extraordinary career at Boeing,” said Dave Calhoun, Boeing President and CEO.
Colbert’s new assignment will be effective April 1. Until her retirement later this year, Caret will serve as executive vice president and senior advisor to the CEO, reporting to Calhoun, to support the leadership transition, business continuity and critical talent acquisition efforts.