Dakota Hegi has long wanted to open a chiropractic practice in his hometown. Now that wish is coming true.
Roots Chiropractic LLC is scheduled to open around Jan. 15 at 1033 N. Rock Road, No. 200 at the southwest corner of Rock and James.
A 2004 Derby High School graduate, Hegi went on to study kinesiology and exercise science at Kansas State and sports studies and business at Wichita State, where he earned a bachelor’s of education.
But it was a personal health situation that changed his life.
Hegi had a severe back injury in 2010 and had two herniated discs.
A chiropractor helped him get moving again and, with that experience, Hegi found a profession he wanted to be involved with.
“It just clicked, and I decided I wanted to go back to school,” he said.
He went on to attend Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, one of 18 nationally accredited, chiropractic programs in the United States, and graduated in December 2017.
It was intense training.
“You’re working at it from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day,” he said.
The curriculum included 4,200 hours of classroom, laboratory and clinical internship. Hegi was with Wilbeck Chiropractic in Wichita for almost two years before deciding to make the move back home.
That’s where part of the new practice’s name of Roots comes in. The other part is referring to the roots of nerves, which are an integral part of what the field deals with.
“I figured between the two of them, it’s a good match,” he said.
The practice, in a 1,250-square-foot office, will be a solo one, but Hegi said he’s looking forward to getting busy and growing the business.
He has a great deal of admiration for the other chiropractors in Derby and said the city is right at about the proper level for chiropractic services, or one for every 2,000 to 3,000 residents.
Hegi joins a profession of more than 70,000 practitioners who treat more than 35 million Americans, both adults and children each year, according to the American Chiropractic Association.
Chiropractic focuses on disorders of the musculoskeletal system and the nervous system and the effects of these disorders on general health. Issues usually involve back and neck pain along with pain in the joints or the arms and legs.
Chiropractors are designated as physician-level providers in the vast majority of states and the federal Medicare program, according to the ACA. However, they do not prescribe drugs.
With his new practice, Hegi is especially eager to work with local athletes.
“I know as much as anyone that sports are a big thing in Derby and that’s probably not going to let up anytime soon,” he said.
Hegi and his family, wife, Kristin, and their daughter, Emma Louise, 4, live in Derby. If Hegi has his way, all their roots in the city will grow deep.
“I want to retire here, too,” he said.