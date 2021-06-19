Gates Capital Management’s managing partners Jeff Gates (class of ’84) and Justin Boisseau (class of ’96) have contributed $3 million to create the Gates Capital Management Center for Financial Analysis in the College of Business Administration at Kansas State University.
The center, housed in the Department of Finance, will catalyze new academic and program offerings focused on financial analysis. The center prepares students for careers in investment banking, asset management, buy-side financial analysis and management consulting. It will provide students in the financial analyst program with dedicated study and meeting spaces in the College of Business Administration building. The center will leverage existing resources, including the von Waaden Investment Management Teaching Lab, the Gates Capital Management Speaker Series, the Gates Capital Management Stock Pitch Competition and student travel support.
“This generous gift expands our capabilities to serve the highest achieving finance students in the financial analyst program,” said Sabuhi Sardarli, director of the center. “Gates Capital Management Center for Financial Analysis will now be able to provide significant funds for student scholarships, trips to target industry firms, workshops, internship support and other training opportunities. We are grateful for Jeff and Justin’s confidence in the center’s vision to serve our top finance students and prepare them for exciting careers.”
Jeff Gates is a managing partner of New York-based Gates Capital Management and a member of the investment committee. Prior to founding the firm in 1996, Gates was a director at Schroder & Co., specializing in high yield bonds and post-restructuring equities. He began his career as a research analyst in the high yield bond group at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Gates actively supports a variety of educational and charitable organizations. He is a member of the board of directors for the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, a member of the Rockefeller University Council, and has served as a trustee of the Kansas State University Foundation. He was named Executive of the Year by the Kansas State Department of Finance and a recipient of the Golden Heart Award for Outstanding Volunteerism from God’s Love We Deliver, a service that prepares and delivers meals to the homebound sick in New York City.
Gates graduated from Kansas State University in 1984 with a degree in finance. He earned his MBA from The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in 1988. Gates serves on the Business Advisory Council and the Finance Advisory Board for the College of Business at K-State. Gates is originally from Derby. He is the son of Darlene and the late Duane Gates of Derby.
Justin Boisseau is a managing partner at Gates Capital Management and a member of the investment committee. He currently serves on the Finance Advisory Board at Kansas State University. Boisseau is originally from Andover.
“We have been impressed with the significant progress the College of Business at Kansas State has made with its financial analyst program. The top students from this program are very competitive in the marketplace. Our company has benefitted over the years from having a few of them on our team. We are thankful to be able to support Kansas State’s efforts to provide additional resources for students that demonstrate motivation, to encourage students to look beyond immediate geographic opportunities, and to accelerate programs that help students get on the right path to attain their personal and professional potential,” Gates and Boisseau said.
Outside of Gates himself, the company has yet to benefit from any Kansas State students by way of Derby (with Boisseau, of Andover, having the closest geographic ties).
In addition to his donations to KSU, Gates has also made contributions to help develop the bike path in Derby, though the impact of the investment in Kansas State is clearly seen.
“Gates Capital Management’s investment to name this center brands K-State as a leader in finance education,” said Kevin Gwinner, Edgerley Family Dean of the College of Business Administration. “Future students and employers will know that K-State is committed to excellence, backed by a transformational investment from industry-leading alumni. This gift will spur faculty innovation, foster collaboration with thought leaders in the world of finance, and most importantly create life-changing educational experiences for students.”