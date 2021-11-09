Derby Modern Dentistry, a Smile Generation®-trusted dental practice, is now accepting adult and pediatric patients. With clinical leadership from Dr. Alex Sharifian, DDS, the new Derby-based dental practice opened its doors on Nov. 2.
Derby Modern Dentistry is located at 2006 N. Rock Rd. (Suite 300) in Derby, in between Starbucks and Panda Express at the intersection of Tall Tree Road and Rock Road. For more information on Derby Modern Dentistry, visit www.derbymoderndentistry.com or call 316-416-6057.