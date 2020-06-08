While previously held once a year, the Wichita Area Builders Association’s Parade of Homes has now become a biannual event to showcase new homes constructed by local builders and available in the Wichita area, highlighting the benefits and amenities of such models and their associated communities.
“The purpose of the Parade of Homes is to showcase what builders do in terms of how homes are put together,” said WABA President and CEO Wess Galyon. “We have some of the best values in terms of price and we have affordable housing at all price points compared to what they are in other parts of the country. The parade is an opportunity for the builders to put their best foot forward and show what they do; to show their newest, latest designs, decorating, features, all that sort of thing that is incorporated into these homes; and to show people what is available today and why new is better, all things considered.”
Currently, while delayed slightly due to COVID-19, the Parade of Homes sites are open from noon to 6 p.m. weekends through June 14. There were 139 new homes constructed by 52 area builders in 70 new home communities selected to be featured this spring, ranging in price from $151,000 to $1.5 million.
Among those 139 homes, nine properties in Derby were selected to be featured in this spring’s Parade of Homes – two of which were recently announced as “PIck of the Parade,” an award given to the top overall homes in each price range.
Similar to selection as a Parade of Homes site, “Pick of the Parade” is awarded based on overall effective design as well as specific design elements (for the kitchen area, master suite/bathroom, basement, etc.).
Derby homes at 2418 E. Madison Ave. #401 ($151,000 to $200,000 patio home), in Madison Garden Villas, and the Courtyards at the Oaks location at 931 E. Clearlake St. ($251,000 to $300,000 patio home) took the top honors (among others for kitchen, master suite design, etc.) in their respective price ranges – a big deal in the eyes of the realtors for those properties.
“It gives us more exposure so people can come out and see what we’re all about, so it was great to win that award,” said Tonya Wituk, Summit Properties realtor for the Courtyards at the Oaks.
For Crown Realty III realtor Jeffrey Richardson, the Madison Garden Villas property is notable for the price range itself – with Richardson stating it is nearly impossible to find patio homes available for $200,000, something the builders (Warren Brother’s Quality Homes) has strived for at Madison Garden Villas.
On top of that, Richardson noted the home in question offers a lot in terms of design – with an open floor plan and a kitchen with cabinet space to rival that of larger customer homes.
“We have more amenities than anybody else,” Richardson said. “We got Pick of the Parade because, in our price point, we offer more than any other home.”
As for Wituk, she noted there is plenty that sets the 931 E. Clearlake St. property apart.
“The flow of that home is really efficient. It’s 1,700 square feet, but there’s no wasted space. There’s no room that you’re not going and using it,” Wituk said. “To me, the two coolest features about that house … it has a really nice, private covered screened-in patio off the master and then it also has the huge master shower; just walk around the corner and you’re in the shower, so that’s pretty nice, too.”
So far, Galyon noted that even with the delay the response to the spring Parade of Homes has been great. He said a number of people have been out touring the homes and there has been a lot of buying activity as well.
While Galyon noted the goal of the Parade of Homes is to educate people and encourage home ownership/community development, current owners who attend can get decorating ideas and learn about market changes as well.
Buying or not, Galyon encourages anyone to attend the free Parade of homes event to see what the Wichita area has to offer.
“It’s the best of the best in terms of the building, decorating and all the features,” Galyon said. “It’s the best of the best that people can see in terms of new homes.”
For a list of Derby locations to check out, visit derbyks.com/poh.