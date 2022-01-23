Under discussion for the past year, the city of Derby officially launched its Commercial Facade Improvement program in mid-January. The goal is to support local businesses through funding for exterior building repairs or improvements and replacement/removal of non-conforming signs.
This is a matching grant program and the city will contribute up to 50 percent of the cost for eligible improvements. Businesses can receive up to $5,000 for facade improvements and an additional $7,500 for sign updates for a maximum of $12,500 per property. Three quotes must be submitted for requests over $5,000 and the minimum grant amount is $1,000.
Eligible commercial properties must be located along the K-15 corridor (including the West End, Buckner Business District, etc.). Applications are subject to available funding and will be processed on a first come, first served basis. Each property is limited to one grant. More information can be found at derbyks.com/cfip.