Rock Regional Hospital in Derby officially hired Lori Tackett as its new chief nursing officer as of Feb. 24. Most recently, Tackett served as administrator at Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare (formerly HCR Manorcare), where over the last 13 years she also held positions of director of care delivery and director of nursing. As chief nursing officer, Tackett will lead and have oversight for the following departments: medical/surgical, critical care, cardiac care, perioperative services, pharmacy, lab, imaging and food services.
Derby hospital hires new chief nursing officer
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
