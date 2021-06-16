Former Derby resident Tyson Bean has been selected for a position on Wichita State University’s new business alumni council.
The Barton School of Business Alumni Council consists of professionals who received their bachelor’s or master’s degree from the business school across different regions, degrees and backgrounds, per a news release. Bean said he learned of the opportunity through the WSU Foundation.
“The mission of the Alumni Council is to help create awareness, support, and engagement for the Barton School of Business within the community and within our own personal organizations and networks,” Bean said.
The council will make recommendations to the dean on the school’s strategic direction, curriculum, student experience, business partnerships and global outreach. The council members will also serve as
guest speakers and mentors, host alumni events and engage in community service initiatives.
Bean, owner of multiple real estate companies, said council members have not quite identified specific roles for each member, as the group is still determining each member’s strengths and interests.
Bean said he wanted to participate in the council to support his alma mater.
“WSU and the Barton School of Business are great resources for education, and I want to be able to support their growth and success,” he said.
Bean said he began investing in real estate shortly after graduating from WSU in 2002 with a degree in entrepreneurship and an emphasis on marketing. He became a licensed real estate broker shortly after.
He has owned and operated several businesses over the years and currently owns Pinnacle Realty Group, Wichita Rentals Property Management and Leasing, and Pinnacle Property Investments.
While Bean didn’t study anything related to real estate at WSU, he said he has always had an understanding and interest in construction and architecture, making real estate a “natural fit.”
“With the education I received at WSU, the resources I was introduced to, and the friends I met along the way, I honestly feel that my time at WSU has led me right where I am today,” he said.
Bean, a “proud DHS Panther graduate” from the class of 1998, currently resides in Wichita, but his mom still lives in Derby.
“So I get to see the great progress and development the city has made over the years,” he said. “Very impressive!”