When Derby High School graduate Justin Bell’s father, Chuck, was diagnosed with a brain tumor a few years ago, he was driven to action.
As his father’s cancer progressed and his memories were fading, Bell started to call him more frequently and record their conversations about his childhood and key memories. After he passed, he trimmed those recordings down to keep for himself and share with his two sisters.
Later being diagnosed and receiving continued treatment for kidney cancer himself, Bell started to worry about being able to share messages and memories with his own children on special occasions (graduation, weddings, etc.) – remembering a key phrase that kept coming up amongst his siblings, “I wish Dad was here for this.” Once again, he was spurred to action and decided to form his own legacy messaging service – Elegin – to allow individuals to be there for their loved ones after passing.
“It occurred to me how many other people had that kind of sentiment, had that sense of longing, and then you think about all those great occasions that would happen further on down the road,” Bell said. “Every time that there’s a graduation, every time that there’s a wedding, there’d be this hole in them because part of them is missing because their loved one isn’t there to share in that. So, I thought about a way to send messages.”
Having no luck finding current businesses offering such services, Bell and his wife, nurse practitioner Danielle Swartsfager – along with local firefighter Aaron Fent – started Elegin two years ago while living in Derby, where Bell also currently works full-time (at JP Weigand).
Ultimately, the goal of the company is to help with the grieving process by giving people with terminal illnesses, Alzheimer’s and old age a way to still be there for their loved ones during major life events. Bell admitted one of the biggest challenges, given the niche market, has been explaining those services to the potential customer base.
“These aren’t messages saying ‘I’m sorry.’ These aren’t messages unburdening your heart about some deep, dark secret. It’s about being there for your loved one when you can’t physically be there, congratulating them and really adding to their day in the future,” Bell said. “It’s kind of like life insurance. You pay so much a month and it’s to provide for your loved ones afterwards, except this one is more like love assurance.”
Services offered by Elegin include both audio and video recordings (digital format), as well as written letters, that will be sent regularly to loved ones over a span of multiple years starting one year after the individual’s death. Loved ones will be contacted a number of ways – by phone, email and postcard – to make sure the messages are received. More information on exact pricing can be found at elegin.business.site.
Bell and his business partners have no concrete feedback yet on how the business has been received, but knowing grief is a long process the idea is for Elegin to help provide a step forward for those dealing with loss.
“We want to make sure that financially our loved ones, our family are okay after we’re gone. But we don’t always think about the grief, the emotional loss that’s there. This is a way to help with that, to give somebody reassurances about our love, reassurances that we are thinking of them, that we want them to have a better life,” Bell said. “It’s about turning up the brightness in each of our days.”