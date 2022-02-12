Less than a year after graduating from Southwestern College with a degree in accounting and business administration, Derby native and former Panther baseball player Tanner Olmstead nearly had to pinch himself while doing a random job search recently. While on the job hunt, he stumbled across a dream opportunity – finding a posting by the Wichita Wind Surge.
“Obviously, I’m a life-long baseball guy; Dad’s [Todd Olmstead] a baseball coach in Derby, all of that,” Olmstead said. “It’s not everyday you get to see a corporate position with a baseball team, so I was super interested.”
For the 2022 season, Olmstead is officially joining the front office staff as the in-house accountant and office manager for Wichita’s minor league baseball team. Part of his duties will include handling all accounting functions – including payroll – for the Wind Surge.
Previously, Olmstead worked as a payroll specialist for Wichita company InfoSync right after college. Having played baseball at both Derby High School (class of 2017) and all four years at Southwestern, the position with the Wind Surge was almost too perfect to pass up – even if it wasn’t something he was actively seeking out.
“Being in college, playing baseball there, it’s something that you talk to your friends about wanting to go work in baseball later on – whether it’s playing or a front office position somewhere – but it definitely was not something that I thought was in the near future. It just happened to be an opportunity that I really appreciate and was really excited for,” Olmstead said.
Still playing at Southwestern and in the summer last season made it difficult to make it to Wind Surge games last year, but Olmstead admitted he was able to get out to a few. Now, making the transition from fan to a member of the front office personnel he admitted to being excited and is looking forward to expanding his baseball knowledge.
“A lot of the people here are 10-plus year vets with the minor league baseball community. Quite a few of them have had three, four jobs with different teams,” Olmstead said. “Getting to know the people here, getting to pick their brains about the experiences they’ve had and kind of how to start a career inside baseball is the most exciting part for me.”
Olmstead officially joined the team on Feb. 7 and while his first week was a lot of orientation, he said getting to sit down with Director of Fan Experience Bob Moullette and learn about all he’s done with the Wichita baseball community was a cool opportunity.
Becoming a part of the Wind Surge operation, Olmstead said he is looking forward to working with the team this season and learning as he goes. He intends to keep his eye on the ball, too, as Olmstead admitted he is hopeful this position could turn into something more down the line.
“I’m excited to be with, in and around some people that I would call some baseball nerds,” Olmstead said. “I get to work with them, and ultimately this could lead to a lot more opportunities ... and making a future out of it.”