A new floodplain management classification will allow Derby residents to save up to 15 percent on flood insurance premiums paid to the state.
After years of a mostly volunteer effort by city staff, Derby has been recognized by FEMA and the Kansas Department of Agriculture as a Class 7 Community Rating System (CRS) recipient.
The CRS is a voluntary program set up by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) that incentivizes communities to reduce flood damage and foster comprehensive floodplain management.
Derby is now one of 10 communities across the state to reach a Class 7. Only three Kansas communities have better ratings.
“You’re tied with Overland Park,” said Steve Samuelson, NFIP coordinator for the Kansas Department of Agriculture. “You’re in second place for the state of Kansas. You’re in the top tier.”
Samuelson presented a FEMA plaque at last week’s City Council meeting, recognizing Derby’s achievement of Class 7, which was actually reached earlier in 2019 after a year-long CRS re-certification process.
Communities are rated on a scale of Class 1 to Class 10, with Class 1 being the best.
“In the state of Kansas, the lowest number we’ve got is in Kansas City, and it’s a level six,” Samuelson said. “You’re in the top tier for floodplain management because your staff is doing such a wonderful job.”
Jason Bradshaw, utilities manager for the City of Derby, said city staff deserves much of the credit for achieving a Class 7, which requires stringent documentation on floodplain management, stormwater management, flood damage reduction and emergency responses.
“CRS is a very involved program,” he said. “There’s a lot of documentation, a lot of legwork and a lot of labor goes into this.”
Samuelson said Derby started the voluntary CRS process with Charlie Brown, the former director of public works who retired in 2012. The process continued with former Stormwater Manager Michael Wilson, who retired earlier this year and got Derby to a Class 8 in 2013. Bradshaw has continued carrying the torch, bringing Derby to the coveted Class 7.
“We have an amazing staff here at the City of Derby, and I just can’t thank them enough,” Bradshaw said.
Samuelson said the CRS program is completely voluntary, but has real benefits for community residents. By achieving a Class 7, Derby is saving residents up to 15% on flood insurance premiums.
Derby Mayor Randy White complemented
city staff, but was clear about where he’d like
to see Derby in the
future.
“Second in the state?” he said. “We’re aiming for one, so we’ll keep working on it. We can do that.”