Local fire performer Madison Hooper is offering her unique set of skills not only for performances, but also to teach others how to perform.
Hooper, a 2008 graduate of Campus High School, lives in Derby and teaches fire-performing and aerial climbing classes in town as well. She and her family moved to Derby about a year ago, with Hooper growing up in Haysville but playing sports in Derby.
Hooper has been working with fire for about seven years, six of which she has spent performing with a local group called Phlox Fire. She has been doing aerial performance art for about three years. She is self-taught, traveling to different events to learn about different techniques.
“As far as the fire goes, I had a friend introduce me to hula hooping right after I had my third child,” she said. “I was in a weird place, and it kind of helped pull me out of that place. It gave me something to focus on that was healthy and active.”
Now, Hooper leads a group of performers called the CAYA Collective. She has been teaching for about two years, and the instructions are currently based out of Eclectic Fitness in Derby.
One of the most fulfilling parts of her work, Hooper said, is getting to see the reactions from the audience, especially children.
“As a performer in general, I think it’s just super rewarding to bring some semblance of magic and illusion to audiences,” she said. “I’ve always liked performing for kids and teaching them – I’ve got four of my own.”
“We try to keep it silly and goofy and dance around. Have them included as [much as] they can be from a safe distance, obviously.”
Those interested in booking a fire performance from the CAYA Collective for an event can pay a rate of $100 per performer per hour. An additional one-time fee of $100 is added for anyone who would like the group to also perform with the aerial rig.
To take classes from the group at Eclectic Fitness, students can pay $65 a month for two, hour-long classes a week. Students can also pay $15 for drop-in lessons. The first lesson is always free.
“I would hate for someone to jump into climbing, absolutely hate it, and then be signed up for something that they’re not,” Hooper said.
To book the CAYA Collective or get set up for classes, contact Hooper at mhhooperart@gmail.com.