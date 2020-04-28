Plan to take in a Wichita Wind Surge game?
The technology that surrounds fans inside Riverfront Stadium will have distinct Derby ties.
Gateway Wireless and Network Services, which is owned by Derby resident Brent Renberger, was the supplier of low-voltage wiring inside the stadium. The almost completed (estimated finish is Friday, May 1) project is the largest the company has taken on to date and is also a part of a steady stream of business amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The business was started by his father Gary with two-way radio systems in 1985. They began offering data cabling services in 2003. It also offers sound-masking technology, video management systems, wireless links along with the radio systems.
The project at the new Wichita ballpark included over 600,000 feet (almost 114 miles) of cable and fiber lines. The wiring includes all cameras, wireless access points, point-of-purchase systems in concessions and menu boards, among other items.
“It started out as one of the largest projects I had ever done, but it has changed so much from the very beginning,” Renberger said. “We’ve had a huge amount of change orders. By the time you add the base contract with the change orders, it’s the biggest project I’ve done to date. We’ve got a lot of cables that go underground, so there were some conduit and installation issues.”
The ballpark, however, is just one order of business across Kansas. Renberger said they currently have projects running in Dodge City, Lyons and Sterling. That doesn’t include the continual contracts they have within USD 260 and its ongoing bond construction.
“We’re getting ready
to start a new cabling project at the new Administrative Center next to Tanglewood,” Renberger said. “We’ve got some work that is supposed to be done over the summer at the two middle schools. Hopefully they open them up for contractors. We’ll play that one by ear.”
Renberger’s business also completed a fiber line that connected the networks between the Hubbard Arts Center and the Derby Recreation Center.
“People are using more data and needing more bandwidth,” Renberger said. “They need quicker speeds. A copper wire is only going to get you so much with bandwidth and speed. Fiber can get you nearly unlimited bandwidth and speed, and the cost has come down, which is kind of crazy because the demand has gone up.”
The business owner said they’ve been seeing a decrease in cabling to go along with an influx of wireless systems. Classrooms used to have as many as eight lines for computers, phones, internet and networks, etc. Now, wireless access points are making up for the decrease in physical wiring.