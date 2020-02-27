A Derby resident who has been researching and developing a lightning strike protection system for wind turbine rotor blades may have his system available for sale commercially.
Wichita State University and WSU Ventures have entered into a new strategic partnership with California-based Lightning Diversion Systems (LDS), a Ducommun Company. An agreement was recently signed by the two entities that will enable a new technology in the rapidly growing wind energy sector to be further refined, with the intent of commercialization.
The lightning strike protection system for wind turbine rotor blades is the product of several years of research and development by LDS and Derby resident Billy Martin, senior research scientist for WSU’s National Institute for Aviation Research, and his team in NIAR’s Environmental Test Lab.
Like many inventions, this protection technology took only a few minutes to think up – but years to develop and test. The product itself, which is a multi-layer laminate protection coating, is actually quite simple in both appearance and construction, but it is highly effective.
“Fixing or replacing a wind blade is a costly endeavor, not just in materials but in the labor and expense of taking and putting up a blade,” Martin said to the Informer in a February 2019 interview.
Although wind turbines have existing lightning protection systems, these systems are often unable to safely and effectively transfer lightning current to the ground. With Martin’s new technology it is hoped the turbines will stay in the field longer.
WSU Ventures, an organization committed to transfer technology developed by Wichita State students and researchers to the marketplace, facilitates the relationship between LDS and Martin’s research and development team.
Martin, who specializes in aircraft protection against electromagnetic fields, is one of the most knowledgeable technical experts on high intensity radiated fields and lightning in the United States, with decades of industry experience.
He also was chairman of a national lightning committee for more than 20 years.
Prior to joining NIAR, Martin worked at Cessna for 23 years. He has also worked at Boeing Military Aircraft Company as an antenna designer. In addition, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a radar repairman.