Some sharp, quick thinking allowed Derby residents Charlie and Chalise Brunecz to pursue a new business opportunity in 2021.
The couple have lived in Derby since 2007, with Charlie working as a sales representative for Sherwin Williams and Chalise employed in the aircraft industry at Collins Aerospace, but it wasn’t until a friend from out east mentioned his new side gig that their own idea began to take shape.
Referencing the popularity of axe throwing, Charlie started to dig a little deeper and, shortly after, The Tomahawk Truck – a mobile axe throwing entertainment center – was born.
“I did a little research on it and realized that it really is popular and there’s also really nothing in our area,” Charlie said. “Plus, it sounds really cool and fun, and it was just something we wanted to do to bring into our community, but also in the Wichita area.”
Organization behind the business idea began back in January, with The Tomahawk Truck ready to hit the road this summer. Typically, Charlie said the mobile axe throwing unit will operate one of two ways – for private events or in large, community festival settings.
Currently, The Tomahawk Truck is lined up to operate at a private event with local realtors while the business has also worked out a deal with the Wichita’s Minor League Baseball team, the Wind Surge, to operate at the stadium during weekend games. Additionally, Charlie noted he has been in talks with local bars and breweries – like Madrocks – to set up the trailer at those sites on a semi-regular basis.
“What we’re trying to do is to partner with local businesses, most notably maybe breweries downtown, to kind of come out on a Friday for a couple of hours,” Charlie said.
For private events, Charlie noted there would be a two-hour minimum on rentals (at $200 per hour) while customers would be charged a set rate for a certain number of throws in a community event setting.
Rental costs include set up, tear down and training (for those who are not familiar with proper axe throwing technique), with rules also posted on the side of the trailer.
The trailer itself (enclosed, with targets in the back) has been customized to provide a unique party environment. There are magnetized panels for easy handoff of axes between throwers, Bluetooth syncing capabilities for renters to play their own music during events and colored light strands to allow the party to keep going at night.
“We wired in some lights as well so in the evenings, when it gets dark, we’ll be able to kind of light it up,” Charlie said.
Plans are for The Tomahawk Truck to operate in the surrounding area – including Derby, Andover, Goddard, etc. – with the first major event scheduled a Fourth of July celebration at Wichita’s Riverfront Stadium (from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 4).
Depending on demand, Charlie said he would not be opposed to adding a second trailer. For now, though, he and Chalise are just looking forward to giving Derby and the surrounding area another outlet for fun.
“This is just cool because it’s something you can do, hands-on and it’s mobile,” Charlie said. “We come to you and we just thought it’d be a great thing.”
For more information on regulations and rental information, visit thetomahawktruck.com.