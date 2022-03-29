Local businesses registered with the Derby Chamber of Commerce will have access to more health insurance options starting this year through the new Chamber Blue of Kansas program, with enrollment to start in late 2022.
Offered through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS), Chamber Blue is an association health plan that will allow employers to join together to purchase insurance in a larger pool – allowing the possibility of more plan options and potentially lower costs. Along with Derby, there are 30-plus members of the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) slated to participate in the program as of March.
“This could be a game-changer for a lot of businesses; those with insurance and those that have been contemplating offering insurance to their employees,” said Mark Staats, president and CEO of the Derby Chamber of Commerce.
Currently, nearly 300 businesses are registered with the Derby Chamber of Commerce. As long as a business has at least two employees, it is eligible to participate in the Chamber Blue program – providing smaller businesses with the advantages of large group health plans.
Staats said initial reports from the Salina Chamber of Commerce showed an initial interest in 600 policies – with the CCEKS network likely pushing that number into the thousands, a boon for any businesses choosing to participate.
“It could be very large, which in turn will drive rates down,” Staats said. “I will say that there’s no such thing as cheap health insurance, but this could be better than what a lot of people get; the main thing’s going to be stability year to year.”
Additional benefits the Chamber Blue program offers small businesses include a dedicated team for one-on-one support, uniform rates for the group based on average risk (rather than rating each member individually) and the availability of dental, life, disability and ancillary coverage offerings to complete benefit packages.
Exact costs will vary based on enrollment, Staats said, but he pointed out the first year will be the most advantageous for enrollment – as businesses will not be required to provide an in-depth health history. If businesses enroll in the second year, that history will be required and they may not qualify at the risk of designating the Chamber Blue pool as a “sick” group.
With many Derby chamber members having fewer than 200 employees, Staats sees the potential for a number of businesses to take advantage – especially given the struggles in retention and recruitment efforts over the past year.
“I think this could have a huge impact because that seems to be the value structure of employees or jobseekers when they’re out. They’re looking A) for pay and B) for benefits, and a lot of times benefits not only includes retirement, it includes health insurance. That’s going to be huge for businesses,” Staats said. “This is really geared for the true mom and pop business and beyond.”
Census data will be collected in August to determine how many potential policy enrollments could come from Derby. To spread the net, Staats noted non-chamber members interested in Chamber Blue will get the opportunity to “look behind the curtain” and take part in that census. Rates will then be released in September and those non-members could join to get the health insurance benefits, with plans going into effect in 2023.
For additional information on the Chamber Blue program and other qualifying requirements, contact Mark Staats at mark@derbychamber.com or call 788-3421