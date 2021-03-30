While scheduled well in advance of last week’s decision by the Sedgwick County Commission to drop its pandemic-related public health orders, the turnout at the Derby Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever bowling tournament on March 26 showed the demand for such events – something Mark Staats, chamber president and CEO, admitted he was working to cater to.
“In light of so many of our 2020 events needing to be canceled or rescheduled, we really wanted to offer a new event that would allow our chamber members to network and have some fun together,” Staats said. “The bowling tournament was very successful. It exceeded our expectations and we have heard nothing but good feedback from our chamber members who participated.”
A total of 72 bowlers (18 teams of four) took part in the chamber bowling tournament, offering the chance to play three games each and win a variety of raffle prizes throughout the afternoon event.
Staats noted that having a location like Derby Bowl to partner with also helped make the event a success and said plans are already in the works to bring the event back next year given the positive reception.