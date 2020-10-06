Thanks to the efforts of city of Derby staff, several local small businesses (12 in total) were able to secure funding to help with COVID-19 relief in the midst of the current pandemic, receiving that funding toward the end of September.
For several of those businesses, funds from the CDBG-CV grant program went toward standard expenses like insurance, utilities, rent, etc. – and couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Because we were forced to close down – our store was closed for nearly two months – we lost our ability to even have our income help with our operating expenses,” said Gemstone Jewelers owner Patti Schrag. “We lost all of our business income, so this was very important to us so that we could recover some of the money that was lost due to no business.”
“This actually gave me a little more flexibility to extend our business to be prepared if anything else happens,” said Marcos Morales, owner of Derby Fit Body Boot Camp. “We took a really big hit when COVID did approach, with our membership going down and us not being open for that whole month. It did kind of impact the business itself.”
Derby applied to be a part of the Kansas Department of Commerce CDBG-CV grant program back in June and those grants for local businesses were officially approved in September – with Derby receiving $132,000 to distribute through the community thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) act.
Within two weeks of that funding being approved, the financial aid was out to local businesses. Along with Gemstone Jewelers and Derby Fit Body Boot Camp, those approved for the CDBG grants included Bittersweet, Dandelion Wine Design, Derby Martial Arts Academy, New Day Yoga, Parrot House Exotics, Perfect Petals Floral, Sunflower Peaceful Massage, Tails and Scales Pet Shop, The UPS Store and Xtreme Tanning.
City Manager Kathy Sexton reported the city of Derby was notified by the Department of Commerce that it was one of the first to complete work on these grants – and local businesses were very grateful for those efforts.
“The fact that the city made this opportunity available to me was a true blessing,” Schrag said. “The help that this grant gave me toward my operating expenses just took a tremendous amount of pressure off of me maybe having to apply for a loan through the financial institution to keep the business going.”
“Our businesses deserve that; they really do,” said Mayor Randy White.
Businesses that received the grants had to go through a standard application process, which Schrag noted required a lot of paperwork on the store’s financials.
While intended to cover the capital expenses listed, both Morales and Perfect Petals Floral owner Tisha Tucker noted the CDBG grant is allowing them to do a little more for their businesses. That includes potentially updating gym equipment for Morales, while Tucker said the grant will help her floral shop continue upgrading the interior (which she is in the process of) and buy stock for the upcoming holiday season, with a re-grand opening planned ahead of Christmas.
Gemstone Jewelers, Derby Fit Body Boot Camp and Perfect Petals Floral were all shut down for a time due to COVID-19. As such, they were all appreciative of the grant opportunity made available through the city so they could continue serving their customers.
“I’m very grateful and I’m very blessed that Derby has taken on this responsibility for the community with these grants,” Tucker said. “I’m beyond blessed that I was one to receive this and it will help keep my doors open and be able to serve the community that much better. It’s a wonderful, amazing opportunity and I can’t thank Derby enough for doing this.”