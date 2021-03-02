Toward the end of February, the Derby Chamber of Commerce hosted Phil Hayes (in a special virtual presentation) to discuss the potential future impact of fraudulent unemployment activity in 2020 on local businesses.
Hayes, vice president of The Arnold Group and current chairman of the Kansas Employment Security Review board with the Kansas Department of Labor, has been involved with unemployment reform for more than a decade. Given his insight, chamber President/CEO Mark Staats saw discussion with Hayes as a major benefit for Derby businesses.
“I felt it was important to share it because it could have a direct impact on their businesses, especially any business or organization that has employees and pays unemployment tax for unemployment insurance,” Staats said. “If the legislation is not changed, it could really increase what they pay – regardless of if they used the unemployment system at all
last year.”
Unemployment on the rise
Reviewing the unemployment landscape related to COVID-19 over the past year, Hayes pointed out that claim activity started out relatively tame in hindsight. Hitting an early peak in late March 2020, those numbers dipped down over the summer before fraudulent claim activity began to skyrocket through the holidays.
January 2021 brought some of the highest claim numbers not just in the state, but across the nation as well, as Kansas ranked third for initial unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 16. With just one percent of the total U.S. population, Kansas was responsible for seven percent of all claims that week – behind only California (13 percent) and Illinois (11 percent).
Kansas had 66,323 unemployment claims in that time period. Meanwhile, all six neighboring states (Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma) had 31,000 such claims combined. Kansas then moved to second in total initial claims for the week ending Jan. 23.
At the end of January, the KDOL shut down its unemployment claim system to add two-factor authentication. While it was reported the new system stopped over one million attempts of fraudulent activity within its first week, the damage was already done.
“It’s great that we put in that solution, but it’s probably six to eight months later than we should have implemented that,” Hayes said.
Though the exact number is currently being disputed among the State Legislature and independent auditors, the total lost to fraudulent unemployment claims is estimated somewhere between roughly $300,000,000 and $600,000,000.
Taking its toll
Given those unemployment losses, there could be a significant impact on Kansas businesses to try and make up for that, but Hayes and other advocates are trying to minimize that.
During legislative hearings, two new bills (HB 2196 and SB 177) have been introduced to help create reform in employment security law – aiming to institute a new modernization council and develop new unemployment insurance information technology.
While efforts are being made to protect employers from the fraudulent charges through the state unemployment system in order to provide economic relief, both Hayes and Staats noted businesses across Kansas (including Derby) could start to feel the effects of the past year’s high unemployment claims in 2022.
“The bad thing is that the [unemployment] trust fund has been depleted and we’re going to have to replenish it. The only way you can replenish a trust fund in Kansas is additional tax contributions or tax dollars from Kansas employers,” Hayes said. “We may not be charged for it, but we’re certainly going to pay for it.”
“Unless you’re really paying attention, you don’t know what’s happening,” Staats said. “As a chamber, we feel like it’s our job to let people know of any potential changes that are going to have an effect on their business – especially an adverse effect on their business.”
As the system is currently structured, top-rated employers in Kansas (who typically have few to no unemployment claims in a given year) would be hit harder than lower-rated employers in paying back to the unemployment trust fund. Hayes noted that some employers who had zero layoffs in 2020 could see tax hikes as high as 800 percent under the current State Unemployment Tax Act – with those contributions possibly outweighing their state income tax bills in some cases.
HB 2196 and SB 177 would see a promotional multiplier created to balance contributions based on frequency of unemployment claims – with lower-rated employers to pay more and top-rated employers to pay less into the trust fund. While the KDOL has said that legislation won’t put enough back into the trust fund, Hayes and other advocates continue to push for it.
Preparing for the future
Striving to create a system that protects businesses from fraudulent unemployment activity in the future, Hayes noted the “hammer” will inevitably drop given activity over the past year. While Hayes and others are working to protect local businesses from those fraudulent claims, recovery efforts will fall on them.
“Businesses have already been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis that we dealt with in 2020. I know a lot of businesses have survived it. Some have actually survived it very well,” Staats said. “However, you look at a 2020 crisis and you try to not think about it having negative effects on your business in 2022, and that’s precisely what could happen. I think people need to be aware of the fraud that has happened here.”
Knowing that, though, gives local businesses a fighting chance – which is exactly what Staats wanted to do with the presentation from Hayes. Additionally, it gives local businesses an opportunity to reach out to their representatives to get behind legislation intended to soften the blow of recent unemployment activity.