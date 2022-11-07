Premier Global

Premier Global Corporation was issued a restraining order in conjunction with an alleged Ponzi scheme as of Nov. 3.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Premier Global Corporation, a business located and operating in Derby for 22 years, was recently raided and issued a restraining order in conjunction with an alleged Ponzi scheme 

Issuing the order, which freezes the assets and suspends operations of the business, a judge said there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.

