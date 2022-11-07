Premier Global Corporation, a business located and operating in Derby for 22 years, was recently raided and issued a restraining order in conjunction with an alleged Ponzi scheme
Issuing the order, which freezes the assets and suspends operations of the business, a judge said there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
Court documents show the Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have filed civil suits in the case against the company and several defendants including the manager, Steven Parish.
The securities commissioners say Parish and other owners raised about $100 million from at least 570 investors across 15 different states with the promise of making money but, instead, court documents show Premier Global and Parish transferred funds to 21 different bank accounts, used the money for real estate in Belize and Las Vegas and paid expenses for Parish and his family to buy houses, condominiums and airplanes.
As of Nov. 3, reports indicate the last time anyone talked to Parish was Oct. 16 in San Diego. His wife has filed a missing person’s report with law enforcement there and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has no idea of Parish’s current location.