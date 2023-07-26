The Derby Board of Education approved the purchase of an HVAC rooftop unit for Derby High School at the July 24 board meeting. The current HVAC unit, which is the original unit installed on the building in 1993, covers a wide range of offices – including the front office area.
The 30-ton HVAC unit quote provided by BCS under the Greenbush Purchasing Cooperative would cost $129,066.50 for the unit and installation. The lead time for the unit to arrive is estimated between 16-18 weeks. It is a budgeted item paid for by capital outlay funds.