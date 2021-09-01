Expansion is on the horizon for the BG Products facility (300 N. River St.) in Derby, with plans in place for the company to add 50,000 square feet of space to the east of its current site – more than doubling its size.
In seeking that major expansion, BG Products sought help from the city, with its request for internal revenue bonds (IRBs) coming before the Derby City Council on Aug. 24.
The IRBs requested would provide a 10-year, 100 percent property tax abatement and sales tax exemption on construction materials and equipment.
Plans for expansion would allow the company – which is known for manufacturing tools and equipment used by automotive professionals – to diversify its production capabilities. It will also add 16 jobs over a 10-year plan and include space for administrative offices.
“I have been pushing; I think Derby is the place,” said BG Products Assistant CFO and Derby High grad Grant George. “It’s sad to me that 55 people is the largest manufacturing employer in Derby.”
BG Products initially approached the city regarding incentives for expansion in 2020 – given that it was looking to potentially relocate to an existing manufacturing site in El Dorado (where it would qualify for incentives) if a deal could not be worked out. Assistant city manager for development Dan Squires stated it is in the city’s best interest for BG to remain and expand locally.
For BG Products, the expansion in Derby represents an $8.6 million capital investment. With the property tax abatement and sales tax exemption, staff figured the company is requesting a little more than $900,000 in incentives.
Derby’s current incentives policy requires a benefit-cost ratio of 1.3 to 1 for approval, with the BG request having a 1.01 to 1 ratio over a 10-year period. The city’s policy has not been updated since 2011, though, and Squires noted projects with similar ratios were approved recently in both Sedgwick County and Wichita – which have newer economic development guidelines.
Squires recommended approval of the incentives, while council president Nick Engle pointed out that while the city breaks even the first 10 years, everything after that is revenue it wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.
“It’s not that we’re stealing something from the budget, it’s that we’re not giving something yet,” George said.
Council member Vaughn Nun stressed caution, as the city granting incentives for business development has not been a common occurrence in Derby’s history. Staff reported there have only been seven similar incentives approved since 2001, with the last being Clearwater Engineering in 2014.
Staff also made clear that the city has no liability if the bonds are not issued, meaning there would be no tax abatement necessary.
The city council directed staff to develop a resolution of intent to issues IRBs for the BG Products expansion, scheduling a public hearing for Sept. 14 – where other taxing entities (i.e., USD 260) will have the chance to give input.