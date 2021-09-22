Hearing no feedback during a public hearing, the Derby City Council voted to approve the adoption of a resolution of intent to issue taxable industrial revenue bonds for BG Products’ planned expansion, authorizing the city manager to finalize and sign a performance agreement with BG.
As proposed, the incentives include a 100% property tax abatement for the new construction and personal property for 10 years if performance criteria are met, sales tax exemption for purchases of construction materials, equipment and services, and bond financing not to exceed $8,740,000.
Per the performance agreement, which reflects BG increasing full-time employees by 16 over 10 years (the bulk in the first five years), the city will review employment levels at the five-year mark and could decide to rescind the abatement if substantial compliance has not occurred.