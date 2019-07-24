The City of Derby began demolition Monday of a former liquor store building at the corner of Red Powell and Nelson Drive.
The property was purchased by the city last year, allowing flexibility to design future street improvements and better serve the K-15 business community from the Red Powell area north to Patriot.
Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton said the demolition going on now is just to clean up the area and remove the building off of the city inventory.
Sexton said funding for design of street improvements in the area is planned for the 2020 budget.
The Red Powell and Nelson Drive intersection has been a challenge for motorists to deal with since it was redesigned, forcing drivers to change direction of travel at the intersection.