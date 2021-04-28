Midwesterners are well aware that pizza comes in a deep dish variety. However, consumers in the Derby and Wichita area will soon be able to get their fill of deep dish cookies as a new food truck – Crumble & Cream – will be serving up sweet treats around the metro starting in May.
Currently, Crumble & Cream operates an online shop as it prepares to roll out a number of mobile sales options (including a food truck and bikes) and offer its products at The COOP and Coffee House in Derby in the coming month. In fact, the sweet treats are set to make their debut at the cooperative bakery market in Derby this week.
Having grown up with an interest in baking – using the skill to raise funds for summer camp – the pandemic gave Crumble & Cream founder Rachel Marlow the chance to pursue it as a full-fledged business opportunity.
“During the quarantine, I had kind of gotten more into that hobby and started experimenting with making more kind of elaborate, deep dish cookies and just thought it was something that my friends and family were really enjoying,” Marlow said. “I had always thought in the back of my head that having some sort of bakery food business would be fun and it just seemed like a good time to try something different, so I just kind of went with it.”
The idea for deep dish cookies is one Marlow said was born out of her own preferences (being a fan of cookies with crispy edges and gooey centers), while it’s also not something she has seen a lot in the U.S. While researching, she did note she stumbled across similar products in the U.K., though the cookies were smaller.
“I’d say creating them is a little bit of a trade secret. I think that’s probably why you don’t see a lot of that,” Marlow said. “I’m hoping that it kind of becomes the next cake pop or cupcake, one of those trends.”
At the moment, Crumble & Cream offers four standard flavors – white chocolate caramel, chocolate chip caramel, peanut butter brownie and snickerdoodle cinnamon roll. The plan is also to have limited availability flavors rotated onto the menu, with the first – glazed donut – being launched on April 19.
Menu offerings will be updated on Crumble & Cream’s Facebook page, as well as its online shop at crumbleandcream.com.
For the cream portion of the business, ice cream will be offered with the mobile food truck, adding another level of customization.
“The cookies will all be served warm with the ice cream, so I think that’s something that’s kind of unique for some places,” Marlow said. “They’ll be served
à la mode and there’ll be different topping choices as well.”
Currently, Crumble & Cream is just waiting on inspections for its mobile units to get on the road, with Marlow hopeful that will happen by mid-May so she can bring the business’s unique offerings to a broader market.
“We feel like we have something really unique that also gives you kind of a familiar comfort food experience. I’m just really thankful and excited for all the support we’ve already gotten from our little community,” Marlow said. “We’re just hoping that with the mobile trailer and the bikes it’s something that we can just continue to expand and serve a lot more people that way.”