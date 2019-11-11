A project involving housing on the east side of the under-construction Decarsky Park has advanced with approval of the final plat from the Derby Planning Commission at its Nov. 7 meeting.
The project, called the Villas at Decarsky Park, is a well-known topic for the Commission.
As Chairman Mitch Adams said: “We’ve certainly looked at Decarsky and this addition a number of times, so I think most of the people on the Commission are familiar with it.”
The 52-lot project and adjacent park are on the far southeast part of Derby, west of Rock Road and north of the city limit’s south boundary.
The property for the housing was rezoned from R-1 single-family residential to R-2 two-family residential in January 2018. The R-2 zoning district allows for two-family dwellings, single-family attached dwellings and all allowed uses in the R-1 zoning district.
In addition, the Commission reviewed the revised preliminary plat this past July.
This recent action was the Commission’s final review of the plat prior to the City Council’s consideration, but there also are still several items that need to be completed before construction on dwellings can start, said City Planner Justin Givens.
There have been some changes in the process already.
One of those is that there will be a six-foot high ornamental metal fence along Rock Road with landscaping. There will be gaps in the fence to increase access to the walk and bike path going from Derby south to Mulvane.
Another subject is Rover Lane, which was originally planned to provide access only to the park and paid for entirely by the city at large.
Plans for 104 rental duplexes
“As a result of the proposed development, Rover Lane was redesigned to a standard residential street and 66 percent of the cost to be assessed to the Villas,” said Assistant City Planner Everett Haynes in his report.
Also, Haynes said the north connection of Rover Lane from the park to Rock Road will be constructed separately and assessed to the development.
The park and Villas will have two access points from Rock Road once the project is constructed.
The applicant, Vicki Decarsky, is proposing to develop the two-family housing subdivision in four phases.
Travis Whisler, manager of JCT Holdings, which is developing the project, had said he is hoping to get going on the project sometime in spring and summer of 2020 and be finished in 2021.
As planned, there will be 104 rental duplexes.
The units will be market- and not income-based, and likely rent from between $1,200 and $1,300 a month.
They will have three bedrooms, two baths and two-car garages. It’s not known yet if they will be one or two levels.
Whisler said the likely tenants will be young families and the nearby recreational resource will be a major attraction to living there.
Construction on long-planned Decarsky Park began in the summer of 2019.
The park will feature ball diamonds, a dog park with related features, concessions, open spaces and pedestrian walkways.
Land for the park, expected to open in 2021, was donated to the city by Decarsky.
The housing’s location is also a selling point, he said, as it’s close to Derby’s resources, but also to Mulvane.
The housing land is owned by Decarsky, but she also has a stake in the duplexes. The contractor is TW Custom Homes. It is a separate entity and Whisler is president of that company.