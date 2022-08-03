Novacoast Logo
COURTESY

TOPEKA – On July 29, Governor Laura Kelly announced cybersecurity company Novacoast will be relocating its corporate headquarters to Wichita from Santa Barbara, Calif. The company plans to bring 100 new high-tech jobs to the state and help make Wichita a center for cybersecurity training.

“I’m thrilled Novacoast is moving its headquarters to Wichita and creating 100 high-tech jobs for Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “More and more companies are choosing to come to our state because they’ve seen that our talented workforce, strong infrastructure, and pro-business climate will help them grow and succeed.”

