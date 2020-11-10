The Crumbl Cookies location in Derby is set to start operations out of the old Pita Pit storefront (1918 N. Rock Road) next week – with a soft opening slated for Nov. 19.
Following that, the Derby Crumbl location will have a free cookie day on Nov. 20 – giving away its chocolate chip cookies, one of two constants among the shop’s constantly rotating menu of over 100 flavors. A grand opening will then be held on Nov. 21.
Derby’s store opening continues the rapid expansion of the Utah-based company, which opened its 100th franchise earlier in 2020.