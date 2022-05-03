Credit Union of America was recently recognized as a 2022 Champion for Wichita State’s College of Applied Studies, honoring its ongoing engagement and financial support of the future educators of Kansas.
CUA has pledged an additional $250,000 to the college to continue funding the Corbin Connect program, ongoing technology needs, scholarships, and programming for CAS students.
Corbin Connect is a space within the Corbin Education Building dedicated to promoting collaboration, innovation and education for WSU and the surrounding community.
The College Champion Award is presented each spring to an individual or group who has been particularly impactful to the college. CUA’s partnership reaches beyond monetary donations, and employees regularly participate in volunteer and mentorship opportunities.
CUA’s gift of $250,000 will be made over five years, providing funding for room upgrades, equipment and supplies, along with scholarships for five students each year. Funds will also go to outreach, training and support for the Teacher Apprentice Program.