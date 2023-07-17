ARKANSAS CITY – Cowley College recently announced the groundbreaking of its new, state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center, marking a significant milestone in the college's commitment to providing cutting-edge technical educational opportunities to students.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the end of June, with community members, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, and students gathering to witness the commencement of the project. The new building will house the Criminal Justice and Cosmetology programs, as well as allow for the expansion of the existing Welding and two new programs yet to be developed.
The Career and Technical Education Center will serve as a hub for collaboration, fostering partnerships between the college, local businesses and industry leaders to meet the high demand and critical shortage of the workforce. The vision for the project began in February 2022 with a proposal made by the college for the Strengthening People and Revitalization Kansas (SPARK) grant – part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The college was awarded four million dollars with a 50% match. The site location was identified and the college was able to acquire the land adjacent to the current technology building thanks to a partnership with the city of Arkansas City.
Fundraising for the project is ongoing as the college just reached the $1.7 million mark, thanks to generous donors to the Cowley College Foundation. The facility is a significant investment in the future of Cowley College's students and the community at large. By providing access to high-quality career and technical education, the center will create a pipeline of skilled professionals who will drive economic growth, innovation and success in the region.
"This Career and Technical Education Center represents our unwavering commitment to preparing students for the challenges of the 21st-century workforce,” said Cowley College President Dr. Michelle Schoon at the groundbreaking. “We are immensely grateful for the support of our community and partners, who have made this vision a reality, specifically the Cowley College Board of Trustees, our state politicians, Agora Architecture, Conco Construction, and various faculty and staff who continue to contribute to the design of the new facility."
Construction of the Career and Technical Education Center is anticipated to be completed by July 2024 to open in time for the 2024-2025 academic year.
For more information about Cowley College's Career and Technical Education Center programs, visit cowely.edu or contact 800-593-2222.