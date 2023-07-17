Cowley CTE

Shown at the groundbreaking for Cowley’s new Career and Technical Education Center are (left to right) Aaron Powers and Craig Nelson (Conco Construction), Mike Munson and Dr. Kori Gregg (Cowley Foundation), Holly Harper (Cowley VP of Finance and Administration), Brett Bazil (Chair of Cowley Board of Trustees), Dr. Michelle Schoon (Cowley College President), Representative Bill Rhiley, Senator Larry Alley, Randy Frazier (City Manager for Arkansas City), and Cheri Hulse and David Herlocker (Agora Architecture).

 COURTESY/COWLEY COLLEGE

ARKANSAS CITY – Cowley College recently announced the groundbreaking of its new, state-of-the-art Career and Technical Education Center, marking a significant milestone in the college's commitment to providing cutting-edge technical educational opportunities to students. 

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the end of June, with community members, distinguished guests, faculty, staff, and students gathering to witness the commencement of the project. The new building will house the Criminal Justice and Cosmetology programs, as well as allow for the expansion of the existing Welding and two new programs yet to be developed.

