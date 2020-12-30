This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review.
During the pandemic this past year, businesses around Derby were hit hard – whether having to shutter temporarily or make numerous changes to remain open – as they adapted to the economic landscape in the time of COVID-19.
With news of the pandemic hitting home in mid-March, one of the first sectors feeling the brunt of COVID-19’s impact was the tourism business. Spring break plans were quickly cancelled and that took a toll on Derby’s Field Station: Dinosaurs, which had to call off its preview week.
“That was actually one of our busiest weeks of the year last year [in 2019],” said Field Station Executive Producer Guy Gsell. “Tourism is hit early in any kind of economic downturn. It’s sort of the thing that people can most easily take off their list of spending – the vacation they were going to take, the trip they were going to make … We’ll get over the hump of the virus, but how long will this continue to impact the economy and what will that do for the kind of tourism that we rely on? It’s a serious concern of ours because it’s one of the industries that’s hit first and hit hardest.”
Restaurants were also forced to adapt early on with the size limitation of public gatherings, with many shifting to a drive-thru/carryout only model. Meanwhile, self-service of unpackaged foods (i.e., buffets and salad bars) was ceased as part of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive orders.
Local restaurants worked to remain open under the restrictions, but the impact of COVID was felt almost immediately within the first week.
“Obviously we hope everybody will come back once this ban has been lifted, but right now we’re probably down about 20 percent in business. It’s just probably going to continue to decline and we’ll have to shut our doors for, hopefully, just a short period of time and then reopen,” said Talliano’s owner Janet Talley back in March.
Shutdown of dine-in services (even temporary) was inevitable once the stay-at-home orders were in place, but restaurants weren’t the only business sector impacted. Entertainment venues like Derby Bowl and the Derby Plaza Theaters were also shuttered for a period of time – nearly two months – and took a financial hit.
Business hasn’t been quite the same since being allowed to reopen, particularly for the theaters. Nationally, new releases were held given the outright closure of movie theaters in New York and California, meaning Derby Plaza Theaters had to play older movies upon initial reopening. While safety precautions created limited capacity at both the bowling alley and theaters, ownership agreed that limited capacity is better than nothing.
“The longer we stay closed, the more money we lose and the harder it’s going to be to get back and rolling on our feet again,” said Derby Plaza Theaters owner Lori Armstrong in March.
Meanwhile, bars and night clubs remained closed even longer because of tight restrictions. The Shop in Derby was closed four out of six months from March to September and owner Cliff Starbird admitted he wasn’t sure if his business would be able to remain open amidst the limitations of the pandemic-related emergency health orders.
While most business tried to stay afloat, there were a handful that saw normal – or even increased – numbers throughout the pandemic.
As an essential business, child care centers remained a necessary service – operating at capacity while following COVID safety guidelines. Additionally, with outdoor recreation allowed under stay-at-home orders, golf courses saw some of their highest volume of traffic in the spring, summer and fall.
Retail liquor stores were also unfazed during the pandemic in terms of business, but local store owners were aware of the impact COVID could have on the larger economy and looked forward to moving past the current situation.
“I think it’s very stressful just the fact that it’s a very contagious disease and you have to deal with people every day,” said Rock Liquor owner Mike Harper. “Everybody’s trying to be safe and you want to shake someone’s hand and greet them, but you can’t. It seems weird.”